The Satanic Temple Set Up A Display Within The Iowa Capitol Claiming They Want Representation In A ‘Public Forum’

The Satanic Temple, a non-theistic religious organization, set up an altar within the Iowa State Capitol, stating that they want to be “represented” within a “public forum.”

A public display of the altar was posted to social media showing a silver ram’s head on a mannequin body wearing a red cape, donned with flowers and candles. Lucien Greaves, a co-founder of the organization, said the group is “really” relishing in the “opportunity” to have the public display, stating that if people don’t like it they can look away, per KKCI Des Moines. (RELATED: Satanic Temple To Host ‘Let Us Burn’ Events At State Capitols To Promote ‘Religious Liberty’)

“We’re going to really relish the opportunity to be represented in a public forum,” Greaves stated, according to KCCI Des Moines. “We don’t have a church on every street corner.”

“My feeling is if people don’t like our display in public forums, they don’t have to engage with them. They don’t have to view them.”

Republican Iowa Rep. Jon Dunwell commented on the display, stating that although he finds the altar “objectionable” as a “follower of Christ,” as a state representative he “doesn’t want the state evaluating and making determinations about religions.”

Not all agree with Greaves and his stance to put up the altar. Shellie Flockhart from Dallas Center expressed that she was shocked to see the display within the capitol, per KCCI. Flockhart organized a prayer group Wednesday in opposition to the altar, stating that she hopes people “realize spiritual warfare is real.” (RELATED: ‘I Am My Own God’: Satanic Temple Makes Drag Shows A Ritual)

As many of you have become aware, last week a display was erected at the Iowa Capitol by the Satanic Temple of Iowa. As I have responded to concerns from Iowans about the display, I wanted to share with you how the display came to be and my response. How did it happen?

• The… pic.twitter.com/8ODJXCxu9Y — Rep. Jon Dunwell (@jdunwell) December 8, 2023

“It’s a very dark, evil force, and I truly hope people know how to battle that,” Flockhart stated, according to KCCI. “I hope that people realize spiritual warfare is real. That there are evil satanic forces that are trying to infiltrate our state.”