North Dakota State Utterly Obliterates Oak Hills Christian By A Stunning 108-14 Score (And No, That’s Not A Typo)

I don’t know if North Dakota State should feel proud or ashamed of this victory.

Nobody on planet earth (with the exception of those connected to the school) has heard of Oak Hills Christian, but unfortunately for them, we now know the private DII Minnesota college because of an outright embarrassing defeat that they suffered over the weekend to NDSU.

And that’s an understatement — the Wolfpack took a stunning 108-14 ass-whoopin’ Sunday to the Bison.

Just check out some of the numbers from this game, per ESPN:

The score was 60-5 at halftime

Oak Hills Christian shot 6-49

From three, OHC tallied 1-20

The Wolfpack only had 14 rebounds

NDSU had a whopping 59 rebounds

Every single Bison who played scored

North Dakota State had 17 steals

Only three Oak Hills Christian players scored

Incredible.

I understand that college basketball teams play small schools as tune-up games, and I understand that they do it to warm up for the heat of conference play to lead them into March. Like, I get why Duke would play UNC Greensboro, I get why USC would play Long Beach State (who the Trojans actually lost to in Bronny James’ debut), I get all of that.

But I’m honestly having a hard time seeing why North Dakota State played very tiny Oak Hills Christian — so tiny there’s limited information about them online, so tiny that they only have 553 followers on their Twitter account for their sports programs, so tiny that they don’t even have an active Twitter account for their school. (RELATED: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Win Inaugural NBA Cup)

Why are we playing Oak Hills Christian?