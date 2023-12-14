Trump Dominates In Seven Crucial Swing States Against Biden For 2024: POLL

Former President Donald Trump is dominating in seven crucial battleground states against President Joe Biden ahead of a potential 2024 head-to-head rematch, a Thursday poll found.

Trump is leading Biden 47% to 42% across Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina, according to a Morning Consult/Bloomberg survey. The former president held his largest leads against Biden in North Carolina and Georgia by 9 and 6 points, respectively, and Trump’s smallest margin of victory came in Pennsylvania by 2 points.

The former president is up by 4 points against Biden in Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan, and he secured a 3-point lead in Nevada, according to the poll. (RELATED: Poll Shows Trump With Enormous Lead Over Biden In Crucial Battleground State)

“President Trump is dominating every single poll both in the primary and general,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It’s time for everyone to drop out and coalesce around President Trump, because every second and every dollar spent otherwise is doing nothing more than helping Crooked Joe Biden.”

In all but two of the seven battleground states polled, Trump won in 2016 against Hillary Clinton but lost to Biden in 2020. Trump won North Carolina in both cycles, whereas the Democrats secured Nevada each election

With independent candidates on the ballot, Trump widens his lead over Biden across the seven battleground states to 7 points, according to the poll. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received 9% support, followed by Cornel West with 2% and Green Party candidate Jill Stein with 1%.

Several recent battleground state surveys have shown Trump up against Biden, including a CNN/SSRS poll released Monday that found the former president leading in Michigan by 10 points and Georgia by 5 points. Nationally, Trump is up by 2.3 points in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average, which is based on polls conducted between Nov. 8 and Dec. 12.

The RCP average for a 2024 national Republican and Democratic presidential primary, based on the most recent polling, indicates Trump and Biden are leading their respective fields by nearly 48 and 60 points, respectively.

The Morning Consult/Bloomberg survey polled 4,925 registered voters across all seven swing states — including 796 in Arizona, 801 in Georgia, 703 in Michigan, 799 in Pennsylvania, 704 in North Carolina, 681 in Wisconsin and 451 in Nevada — between Nov. 27 and Dec. 6. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.

Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania saw margins of error of 3%. Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina received a 4% margin of error, and Nevada had 5%.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

