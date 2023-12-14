‘Bending The Knee’: Megyn Kelly Goes On Tirade Against Bud Light, Criticizes Kid Rock And Dana White

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly slammed Bud Light on Thursday for never apologizing for their infamous partnership with a transgender influencer. She also called out musician Kid Rock and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, for not boycotting the company.

Kelly spoke on her show to address Rock apparently ending his feud with Bud Light and White securing a sponsorship deal following the beer company’s previous viral social media partnership with Dylan Mulvaney in April. The conservative commentator stated while White and Rock may be over the issue, she believes many are still “deeply offended” by the company. (RELATED: ‘He’s Not Inhuman’: Megyn Kelly Discusses Trump’s Mental State, Says He’s Lost ‘Multiple Steps’)

“This is like the only successful boycott that Republicans have ever engaged in. It’s the only time they’ve stuck together and actually been heard. And because Kid Rock and Dana White want to give it up, we’re supposed to all surrender our principles now,” Kelly stated.

“And I like Kid Rock. I actually do. I like the guy, but he’s wrong. He can do what he wants. If he wants to drink a Bud Light he can — he does not speak for the rest of us. Many of us are still deeply offended by that brands partnership with the person who makes his living mocking women, Dylan Mulvaney. Not to mention what they said about their core audience and customer base, which is that they’ve gotten ‘too fratty’ and they want to get away from them. Like, just who at Bud Light thinks that we do what Kid Rock tells us to?”

“Never mind Dana White, who runs UFC, like — who that is part of this is like ‘oh, well Dana gave it up, so me too.’ That’s not how this works. Dana White got $100 million for giving it up — for bending the knee to them,” Kelly stated.

“To me it’s just absurd that Bud Light won’t fucking apologize, but will pay $100 million to the fighter guy so that the rest of us will bend the knee. You bend the knee, sir. You bend the knee!”

Rock appeared on Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show in December, stating he believes Bud Light has gotten “the message” from boycotters, emphasizing it’s time to move forward. White additionally announced a new partnership with Anheuser-Busch in October for the UFC, making it one of the largest sponsorship deals for the fighting organization.