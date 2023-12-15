‘Biden-Freak-O-Rama’: Laura Ingraham Bashes The ‘Freakish’ Behavior Of The Biden Admin

Fox News host Laura Ingraham blasted the Biden administration over a series of “freakish” incidents Friday.

Ingraham noted the invitation given to Dorrance Dance, whose performance of a tap-dance version of “The Nutcracker” set to jazz music led to a backlash. “The Biden party planners decided to ditch the traditional ‘Nutcracker’ to one that was not so sweet,” Ingraham said. (RELATED: Things Are Going From Bad To Worse For Joe Biden, Polls Show)

“Tap isn’t their only talent. They know how to strut their Marxist and racist stuff too,” Ingraham added. “They want you all to get educated on their website about white privilege, systemic racism, my favorite white fragility, and anti-racism. Happy holidays to you, too, guys. Now, the Bidens could have featured a wonderful children’s choir, a regional ballet troop, but they chose [these] radicals for a reason.”

Dorrance Dance called tap dancing “subversive” on its website, and declared its support for Black Lives Matter. The performance, posted on X by first lady Jill Biden, drew criticism on the social media site.

WATCH:



“They can’t help themselves, though. Anything connected to the American tradition has to be reimagined, then replayed through a far-left lens,” Ingraham said. “They believe that to win in 2024, they have to appeal to the anti-American element, so prominent in places like Harvard and UPenn. After all, they know if you put up a flag, or let’s say a manger scene, you probably aren’t voting for uncle Joe, so they’re reaching out to the flag burners and America haters.”

Ingraham’s monologue, which she titled the “Biden-Freak-O-Rama,” featured a graphic showing transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney , who has been invited to the White House, and transgender Health and Human Services official Rachel Levine.

“If you felt embarrassed and angry to see this woke nonsense at the White House during a time Christians have considered holy for 2,000 years or so, well, that’s the point, they wanted to offend you, they did it on purpose, because they think their supporters like that sort of thing, and they do,” Ingraham continued.

Ingraham also noted how the White House reacted to the criticism. “The more freakish and egregious their behavior, the more indignant they get when asked simple questions,” she said, playing a clip of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressing a reporter’s question about cocaine discovered in the White House.

Ingraham ripped Biden over other events, including a July incident where a transgender influencer went topless at the White House. “That’s the place where John Adams lived, the place we rebuilt after the War of 1812, the place where Lincoln guided us through the Civil War, where FDR led us through World War II, and Reagan took us to victory in the Cold War,” Ingraham said. “So it should be a place of excellence, a place where the smartest and hardest-working Americans fight and struggle every day to make life better for each and every one of us.”

“It should be a place of service, a place where everyone understands that the best interests of the American people always come first,” Ingraham added. “It should be a place of patriotism, a place where everyone is proud to be an American, and confidence that our system is worth fighting for.”

