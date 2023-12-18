Eight Vehicles In Florida Trample Biker To Death After He Falls From Motorcycle, Police Say: REPORT

A man from Florida died Sunday after a series of collisions on a highway, according to Miami Herald.

Eight vehicles ran over a 26-year-old motorcyclist on a highway after he fell off his motorcycle, a law enforcement press release said, according to Miami Herald. The incident took place after the biker, riding a Kawasaki, lost control while driving, Florida Highway Patrol reportedly confirmed. This initial mishap reportedly resulted in him falling off his motorcycle and landing in the center lane of the highway, investigators said.

After he fell off, vehicles comprising a mix of cars, SUVs and pickups subsequently struck the fallen biker, officials said, Miami Herald reported. The authorities reportedly said the drivers of these vehicles couldn’t either swerve or brake in time, leading to the repeated impacts. (RELATED: 23-Year-Old Influencer Dies In Motorcycle Crash Just Weeks Before Wedding)

8 vehicles run over biker after he falls off his motorcycle, Florida cops say https://t.co/mSFv1syA0j — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) December 19, 2023

This series of strikes inflicted fatal injuries, leading to the biker’s death on scene, officials said, according to Miami Herald. All eight drivers involved stayed at the scene for investigation, according to the press release. None of them reportedly sustained injuries in this incident. The identity of the deceased biker was not immediately disclosed, the outlet reported.

A biker in October narrowly escaped death, sustaining fractures to 20 bones, following a reckless attempt at a stunt on a crowded Florida highway.

Operating under the alias Street Demon PC, the motorcyclist shared the video on YouTube. The video captured the moment he lost consciousness while attempting to weave at speeds exceeding 140 MPH between semi-trucks and cars, before being hit by an 18-wheeler.