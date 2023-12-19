New York Lawmakers Want Rest Stop Chick-Fil-A Locations Open On Sundays

New York lawmakers are proposing a bill requiring Chick-fil-A rest stop locations to be open on Sundays, despite the location never being open on the sabbath since initially opening in 1946.

The state lawmakers proposed legislation that would mandate restaurants, namely Chick-fil-A, to be open 7 days a week to accommodate travelers on the state highways, Spectrum News 1 reported Monday. Chick-fil-A recently opened new locations at 10 of the 27 remodeled rest stops in New York as well as the Port Authority of New Jersey, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘A Few Minutes Tops’: Firefighter Sacked After Stopping For Chick-Fil-A While Responding To Emergency Call)

A spokesperson for the Thruway Authority told the outlet that a 24/7 food option contractually must provide service for travelers at the rest stops, which are managed by Applegreen travel plazas.

“As part of the new 33-year contract to manage these facilities, Applegreen is required to have at least one hot and cold food option available 24 hours a day at all locations,” the state spokesperson said. “Chick-fil-A’s Sunday closure is a brand requirement which Applegreen factored into their tenant plan.”(RELATED: Chick-Fil-A’s Service Is So Top-Notch One Big City Superintendent Wants His Schools To Run Just Like It)

Manhattan Democratic Assemblymember Tony Simone said in a statement that “not only does Chick-Fil-A have a long shameful history of opposing LGBTQ rights, it simply makes no sense for them to be a provider of food services in busy travel plazas,” Simone stated.

“If one of the main food options closes for just one day, it not only inconveniences travelers but also puts a significant strain on the food spots that are open, leading to longer wait times,” another Democratic lawmaker, New York state Sen.Michelle Hinchey, said.

Before it will be officially considered by the Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul, it must pass both the state house as well as the senate. In both chambers, democrats are in the vast majority.

Chick-fil-A’s late founder, Truett Cathy, “saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose,” according to the company’s website.