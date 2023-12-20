Holy Sh*t! Boxer Knocked Out So Hard He Thinks He Won And Celebrates

This is absolutely insane.

A boxer that was knocked out and suffered a concussion in the last round of his match got hit so hard that he thought he was the victor in the fight, and actually started celebrating and posing for pictures as a result.

In the opening seconds of the sixth round, Joshua Temple was taken out by Lorenzo Medina, with the 19-year-old now bumping his undefeated record up to 9-0. But with Temple, he was hit so hard and hurt so badly that he actually thought he won the fight.

Temple, who has two losses on his resume, began prouncing around the ring and also started posing for pictures with his gloves up in celebration. Eventually, he got some assistance from his corner and was placated.

WATCH:

This actually happened last weekend, but I’m just now seeing it, and when I first saw the video, my mind immediately blew. So much so that I had to blog about it despite how late I am to it, because I needed you guys to see this.

I mean, holy hell, this is absolutely incredible. How on earth did this not go viral?

You're looking at only five or six websites that picked this up from what I saw.

Like wow, how hard do you have to be hit to think that you won a fight that you lost?

Crazy stuff, people. Crazy stuff.