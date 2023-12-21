Authorities Arrest Illegal Immigrant Who Snuck Into The US And Fled Fatal Hit-And-Run Scene

Federal authorities in New York arrested an illegal alien who entered the country without detection and was later convicted of a felony involving a fatal hit-and-run, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Thursday.

ICE arrested the 31-year-old Guatemalan on a warrant in Stony Point, New York, Dec. 12, according to the agency. Authorities had arrested him in February 2022 for a hit-and-run after he hit two individuals, killing one of them, a crime for which he was convicted of and sentenced to six months incarceration and five years of probation. (RELATED: Migrant From Asia Who Crossed Southern Border Illegally Convicted For Child Porn Possession)

“Accidents happen, but failing to stop when you strike individuals with your vehicle is a conscious decision and cowardly act, especially when the force of impact was strong enough to cause fatalities as it did in this case,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York City Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo said in a statement Thursday. “Our thoughts remain with the family of the victims at this time.”

Illegal immigration across the northern and southern borders has climbed in recent years. In fiscal year 2023, Border Patrol encounters of illegal migrants surpassed 2 million nationwide, according to federal data.

The previous year, Border Patrol recorded more than 2.2 million encounters in fiscal year 2022, according to the data.

ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories with 198,498 associated charges and convictions, including 21,531 assault offenses; 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses; 5,554 weapons offenses; 1,501 homicide-related offenses; and 1,114 kidnapping offenses in fiscal year 2022, according to ICE data.

