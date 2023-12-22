REPORT: Larry Merchant, Legendary Boxing Broadcaster, Rushed To Hospital’s Critical Care Unit

Legendary boxing broadcaster, Larry Merchant, was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital Thursday night.

An ambulance transported the iconic figure after medical professionals arrived at his building at roughly 6:00 p.m., according to TMZ. Sources with direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ he was immediately taken into the critical care unit, but offered no further information about the nature of his medical condition.

“A true champion isn’t someone who never loses, but someone who never gives up,” -Larry Merchant Good luck in your fight champ. 🥊🙏#BOXINGnBBQ #Boxing pic.twitter.com/UxY2eWiDaI — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) December 22, 2023

It remains unclear what triggered this emergency and information on his prognosis has not yet been determined.

Merchant is widely respected in the world of boxing and has worked alongside the likes of Jim Lampley, George Foreman, Roy Jones Jr. and many others. Fondly referred to as “The greatest television boxing analyst of all time,” Merchant has amassed a significant fan following and has truly left a mark on the sport.

In an epic moment dating back to Sept. 17, 2011, Merchant famously interviewed the legendary Floyd Mayweather and questioned the integrity of his headbutt against Victor Ortiz, who was just 24 years old at the time. In one of the most memorable in-ring spats in the history of the sport, Mayweather leaned in to Merchant and shouted, “HBO need to fire you. You don’t know shit!” while continuing to taunt him.

Merchant held his ground and angrily retorted, “I wish I was 50 years younger and I’d kick your ass!”

In addition to his legendary boxing broadcasting, the 92-year-old has also appeared as an actor in “I Spy,” “The Fighter,” and “Rocky Balboa.” (RELATED: Bradley Cooper Rushes Out Of Conference To Aid Daughter In Apparent Medical Situation)

Merchant retired from HBO in 2012.

Fans and loved ones around the globe are posting messages on social media in hopes of a positive outcome and a speedy recovery.

This story continues to develop.