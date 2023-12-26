Disfigured Woman Sues Dentist Who Allegedly Rushed 20 Fillings

A disfigured Minnesota woman sued her dentist Thursday after he allegedly rushed treatment for a rare form of tooth decay.

Kathleen Wilson filed a civil lawsuit amounting to $50,000 in damages against Dr. Kevin Molldrem accusing him of attempting to complete her dental work in one visit, which included eight dental crowns, four root canals and 20 fillings, Daily Mail reported.

Molldrem allegedly lied about the excessive amount of anesthesia Wilson was given, according to the outlet. Wilson allegedly received 960 milligrams of anesthesia — nearly twice the recommended dosage of 490 milligrams. The dentist also allegedly falsified the plaintiff’s medical records to avoid liability.

The numerous procedures reportedly attempted on Wilson were “impossible” to finish correctly in one appointment, Dr. Avrum Goldtein, a Florida dental expert, said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Judge Sentences Dentist For Intentionally Breaking Patients’ Teeth With Drill)

“Katie required a slow, thoughtful, careful and measured response to her disease,” Goldtein wrote about the five-and-a-half-hour appointment. “Trying to fill every hole in every tooth in her mouth in one visit is not only the antithesis of what was indicated, it is not humanely possible to achieve in an effective or constructive manner.”

Wilson visited other dentists after her surgeries were allegedly botched by Molldrem in July 2020, the affidavit claims. The plaintiff said she was in pain, embarrassed, disfigured and distressed after Molldrem’s work, the outlet reported. She eventually received proper, incremental treatment “for repair and replacement of many of her restorations in attempt to stabilize her mouth” from the University of Minnesota Dental School in 2022.