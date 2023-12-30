Climate Radicals Block Major Highway In Netherlands

Members of Extinction Rebellion blocked a major highway near Amsterdam Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The radical environmental group, which blocked the A10 highway near the Dutch capital, demanded that ING Bank cease investment in oil and natural gas, according to Bloomberg News. Police were seeking a way to end the demonstration, which involved hundreds of activists, including children and elderly people, Reuters reported. (RELATED: Climate Protester Thinks Karate Stance Will Deter Angered Highway Driver)

“The Netherlands is a low-lying country. We’re threatened by ocean rise,” one of the protesters told Bloomberg News. “So we want to … safeguard the future for all of us.”

Blokkade door actiegroep #ExtinctionRebellion op de #A10. Ambulance passeert precies op het moment van de actie. pic.twitter.com/ktHnJZ7yk7 — Owen (@_owenobrien_) December 30, 2023

Some of the protesters glued their hands to the road, while others carried a banner, according to Bloomberg News. Dutch police broke up a similar protest on the A12 highway in September with water cannons, and arrested 2,400 people.

Similar protests have taken place around the world, including in the Washington, D.C., area, where protestors demanding that President Joe Biden declare a climate emergency blocked the Capitol Beltway. In November, a motorist allegedly shot two protesters blocking a road in Panama, while a German truck driver was fired after driving through climate protesters in July.

Members of radical environmental groups have glued themselves to various locations and have blocked highways while demanding rapid action to fight climate change in recent years.

ING previously announced it would cease making investments in oil and gas by 2040 and triple investments in renewable energy, according to Reuters. The group rejected the bank’s efforts, demanding an immediate halt to investments, Bloomberg News reported.

