Three Arrested In Connection To Killing Of Off-Duty Officer Who Tried To Stop Crime In Progress, Police Say

Three people were arrested in connection to the killing of a North Carolina off-duty officer who had been attempting to stop a gas station robbery, according to authorities.

The Greensboro Police Department (GPD) announced in a Facebook update that two 18-years-old’s and a 28-year-old were arrested and charged with murder and larceny Sunday in connection to the death of Sergeant Philip Dale Nix. (RELATED: Sheriff’s Deputy Ambushed, Killed While Sitting In Police Car, Police Say)

Around 4 p.m. Saturday Nix had witnessed a robbery in progress at a Sheetz gas station in Colfax, North Carolina while off-duty, authorities stated. The off-duty Greensboro officer then attempted to approach the suspect, however, he was subsequently shot and killed.

Following the shooting, an additional off-duty officer with the GPD and a Guilford County paramedic “were on scene and immediately rendered aid,” according to authorities. Nix was rushed to a local hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, the GPD reported.

Nix had served with the GPD for 23 years and was described as a husband, father, son, and brother. (RELATED: ‘Bloodcurdling’: Police Arrest Man After Deceased Woman Found In Burned Car On His Property: REPORT)

“Sergeant Philip Dale Nix who served the city faithfully for 23 years was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. Sergeant Nix worked with GPD under many assignments including Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detective, Patrol Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, and his most current assignment was as Supervisor of the Family Victims Unit. He was also a Team Leader for the Peer Support Team for over 12 years and was the current Assistant Team Leader of the GPD Honor Guard,” authorities stated in a social media update.

The suspects arrested were identified as Jamere Justice Foster, 18, Z’quriah Le’Pearce Blackwell, 18, and John Walter Morrison, 28.

Foster was charged with first degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny and held with no bond. Morrison was charged with accessory after the fact to first degree murder, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny, also held without bond. However, Blackwell was charged with only accessory after the fact to first degree murder and held on a $500,000 bond, authorities stated.

Authorities noted that the investigation is still ongoing, emphasizing that additional charges may be added.