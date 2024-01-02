‘Could Not Stand A Black Woman In Authority’: Liberals Melt Down As Harvard President Announces Resignation

Claudine Gay is no longer the Harvard president and Liberals across the world are flocking to their keyboards to voice their disapproval.

Gay resigned Tuesday as president of Harvard, making her tenure the shortest in the university’s history, according to The Harvard Crimson. Gay reportedly faced backlash for a plagiarism scandal and her inability to “respond to antisemitism on campus after her disastrous congressional testimony.” University Provost Alan M. Garber will serve as the institution’s interim president, the outlet reported.

For now, academics, writers and individuals around the country are up in arms in opposition to Gay’s departure.

“Racist mobs won’t stop until they topple all Black people from positions of power and influence who are not reinforcing the structure of racism. What these racist mobs are doing should be obvious to any reporter who cares about truth or justice as opposed to conflicts and clicks,” Author Ibram X. Kendi wrote on Twitter.

“Sorry, Henry, the ‘racist mob’ didn’t minimize antisemitism, plagiarize papers, threaten the free press, and attempt to cover it up. Claudine Gay did that,” Christopher F. Rufo, a writer for City Journal, responded to Kendi.

It’s not 2020 anymore. Calling everything racist doesn’t work. You’ll need to find a new grift.

“You could not stand a Black woman in authority. You cannot stand Arabs demanding justice. You posted all the black squares, issued all the solidarity statements. But the racism is barely hooded in 2024,” Heba Gowayed, a sociology professor at CUNY, posted.

Claudine Gay is bullied out of her job as the first black president of Harvard smh pic.twitter.com/WX7XR0yrsD — Dr. Jaime Sánchez, Jr. (@Jaime_SanchezJr) January 2, 2024

“The fact that she had to negotiate with a group known as The Corporation speaks volumes about the commodification of higher education and how much easier it is to dismantle an institution when it’s seen as a business,” Dr. Anne-Marie Angelo, a historian at the University of Sussex, said of Gay’s resignation.

Gay publically apologized for her remarks during the congressional hearing, where she was unwilling to agree that “calling for the genocide of Jews” violates Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment. (RELATED: Claudine Gay Resigns From Harvard)

That is NOT what President Gay said and you know it.

Do you really think your alumni and donors will fall for your gaslighting? pic.twitter.com/e84BfLWPs3 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 6, 2023

“Right-wing actors, who are perfectly fine promoting anti-semitic conspiracy theories such as the ‘replacement theory’ and backing Trump who uses Hitler’s language, use anti-semitism as a weapon to attack education and diversity. Congrats, America. You keep getting played,” Wajahat Ali, a columnist for the Daily Beast, posted on Twitter.

So what we’ve learned is: Bad-faith bigots pretending they’re concerned about antisemitism will happily use women of color—especially Black women—as a scapegoat and lightning rod for large systemic issues. And that people invested in maintaining those systemic issues will comply. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) January 2, 2024

“Why’re you defending a person who USED her status as a Black women to get promoted with the lightest resume in Harvard history and even that “achieved” by plagiarizing,” one user responded to Ng.

“Oh Harvard. FFS. I am just absolutely livid that President Gay is resigning. They were always going to come for the leader who’s a brilliant Black woman,” Dr. Roopika Risam, a professor at Dartmouth, responded to the Boston Globe’s report of Gay’s resignation.

Harvard University posted Dec. 12 on Twitter that the Corporation would “unanimously stand in support of President Gay.” However, Gay says her resignation is “in the best interests of Harvard,” according to The Harvard Gazette.

While Gay is no longer the institution’s president, she will continue to serve as a part of Harvard faculty, where she has worked as a professor of government since 2006, says the outlet.