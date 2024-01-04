Hunter Biden’s Fixer Is Reportedly Backing Documentary About His Life

Hunter Biden’s friend and financial backer Kevin Morris is reportedly working on a documentary about Hunter Biden’s life these days.

Morris’ camera crew was behind Hunter Biden on Dec. 13 when he gave a press conference on Capitol Hill hitting back at his critics and defying a congressional subpoena to appear for a closed-door deposition, according to the LA Times. The purpose of his documentary is to portray Hunter Biden’s life as an artist raising his son while he deals with political and legal challenges, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Financial Backer Feared Political ‘Risk’ Caused By Delinquent Tax Returns, Docs Show)

Hunter: “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma. Not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman. Not my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an… pic.twitter.com/NWgBrfm7ux — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 13, 2023

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma. Not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman. Not my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist,” Hunter Biden asserted at the press conference.

Morris has been identified as the third-party donor who paid roughly $2 million of Hunter Biden’s overdue taxes as laid out in his failed guilty plea with the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office. Morris paid a total of $4.9 million of Hunter Biden’s expenses from 2020-2022, IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler testified on Dec. 5 to the House Ways and Means Committee. Ziegler also told lawmakers Morris was in communication with then-Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

“We have a reason to believe that Kevin Morris was on phone calls with the presidential campaign prior to Joe Biden securing the presidency,” Ziegler said. (RELATED: Joe Biden Leads Were ‘Off The Table’ During Hunter Biden Investigation, IRS Whistleblowers Testify)

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified to the Ways and Means Committee in May that there were campaign finance concerns surrounding Morris’ financial support for Joe Biden.

“And, then ultimately, in late 2019-2020, a Kevin Patrick Morris comes into the picture. And he was described as meeting Hunter Biden at a campaign finance event. And he paid off several different tranches of tax due and owing, to include Federal and D.C. tax due and owing,” Shapley stated. Morris provided his funding in the form of loans, according to both whistleblowers.

Shapley similarly wrote a memo in May 2021 describing the campaign finance issues and former Delaware Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf’s instructions not to look into them further. He did not name Morris in the memo. (RELATED: Lesley Wolf Refused To Explain Order To Remove Joe Biden From Search Warrant In Hunter Biden Case)

Hunter Biden’s uncle and business partner James Biden thanked Morris “on behalf of the family,” according to an internal memo summarizing an interview he conducted with IRS, FBI and DOJ officials.

Emails released by the committee on Dec. 5 show Morris feared the “considerable risk personally and politically” to get Hunter Biden’s overdue tax returns filed in California. A federal grand jury indicted Hunter Biden in California on Dec. 7 for nine tax charges with a maximum of 17 years in prison. His arraignment is scheduled to take place on Jan. 11.

He is simultaneously facing federal gun charges in Delaware that carry a maximum of 25 years in prison. Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to those charges in October and seeks to have them dismissed.

“In total, the Defendant had Personal Friend pay over $1.2 million to third parties for the Defendant’s benefit from January through October 15, 2020,” the California indictment reads. Morris is reportedly funding Hunter Biden’s mounting legal bills and advocating for the aggressive approach taken by his legal team.

The House Oversight Committee is seeking an interview with Morris for the House GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.