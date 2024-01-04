Customer Files Lawsuit Against Dunkin’ Over Exploding Toilet, Court Documents Allege: REPORT

A customer filed a lawsuit against a coffee company over an alleged exploding toilet, WKMG News 6 reported based on court documents.

Paul Kerouac of Flagler County sued Dunkin’ Donuts after a toilet allegedly exploded while he was in the men’s bathroom on Jan. 6, 2022, court documents filed on Wednesday say, according to the outlet.

Kerouac was covered in human feces and urine after the toilet spontaneously exploded, leaving him traumatized, the lawsuit alleges, WKMG reported. The victim vacated the restroom after the explosion and asked employees to help him sanitize himself, according to court records, the outlet reported.

TOILET “EXPLOSION” LAWSUIT: A Florida man claims a toilet “explosion” at a Dunkin’ Donuts left him filthy and injured. https://t.co/6byIEjIddN — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 4, 2024



“[Kerouac] requires mental health care and counseling as a direct result of the trauma experienced in the restroom at Defendant’s business and from the continuing trauma following the event,” the lawsuit said, according to WKMG.

Employees informed Kerouac they knew about the “problem with the toilet” prior to the alleged explosion due to previous issues, according to the lawsuit, the outlet reported. The victim alleged that he suffers from “severe and long-term injuries” as a result of the plumbing catastrophe, the court documents said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Five Women Repeatedly Clog Toilet Leading To Brawl At Chicken Wing Restaurant)

“Plaintiff suffered bodily injury and psychological damages resulting in pain and suffering, disability, permanent and significant emotional injury, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of medical care and treatment,” court documents provided to the outlet state.

Dunkin’ Donuts was accused of negligence, failure of proper maintenance and lack of warning Kerouac ahead of him using the bathroom, according to the lawsuit, WKMG reported. The victim is after $50,000 in damages, the lawsuit said, according to the outlet.