‘Shoplifters Unite’: Flyer Calls For Mass Looting Of DC Supermarket

A poster found on a vacant storefront in Washington, D.C., calls for shoplifters to come together and collectively ransack a local grocery store.

The flyer reads “SHOPLIFTERS UNITE” and instructs readers to “TAKE EVERYTHING THAT’S NOT NAILED DOWN” and “BUST WINDOWS” at a local Safeway, Fox 5 DC reported.

Flyer posted on vacant DC store calls for shoplifters to ‘unite’ https://t.co/Nba0B4hVuY — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 4, 2024



The outlet only shared the lower portion of the flyer, as it also reportedly includes “serious allegations” against Safeway that Fox 5 could not confirm. The outlet also noted that it is not clear who posted it.

The memo was found in the window of a desolate storefront in D.C.’s Columbia Heights neighborhood. (RELATED: The Same 327 People Commit Most Of NYC’s Shoplifting)

“I think it’s a bunch of crap,” Safeway shopper Willie Mae told FOX 5. “That’s what I think. You know, I see people come in this Safeway right here and I see them take stuff and steal. You know, I don’t say anything, but you know the guard is right there. He sees it too and he don’t do anything.” (RELATED: ‘What The F*ck?’: Morbidly Obese Shoplifting Suspects Lumber Off In World’s Slowest Getaway Ever)

A Five Below location next to the storefront where the flyer was posted now closes early due to shoplifting concerns and will close permanently on Jan. 14, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Soros-Backed Prosecutor Decided To Let Shoplifters Off Easy. It Hasn’t Ended Well For One Wealthy Suburb)

DC crime spiral takes new twist with apparent call for shoplifters to ‘unite’ against retailer: reporthttps://t.co/SS9nMdwSSW — Jim (@DAYUNITEDSTATES) January 4, 2024

At a nearby Target, the front door is guarded by an armed security detail paired with signage informing minors that they must be accompanied by an adult to enter the store, according to Fox 5. At a CVS across the street, the shelves are entirely bare due to widespread shoplifting, the outlet reported.