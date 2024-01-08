Gillian Anderson Wears Vagina-Embroidered Gown To Golden Globes

“Sex Education” star Gillian Anderson proudly wore a dress embroidered with vaginas to the 81st Golden Globe awards on Sunday.

The 55-year-old actress said she wore the dress “for so many reasons,” explaining that the strapless ivory gown was designed by Gabriela Hearst.

She went on to say the dress featured “so many yonis” — a Hindu term for the vulva as a symbol of generative power — and invited the cameraman to pan down the entire length of her dress to capture the full scope of the vagina-themed designs as she entered the awards show.

Anderson was eager to share more about her vagina dress, and spoke in depth about the inspiration behind the bold fashion statement.

“Can I tell you about this dress? It’s so comfortable,” she asked Extra’s red carpet reporter.

The famous actress went on to explain how she chose this unique concept for her walk down the Golden Globes red carpet.

“A collaboration with ah, me, for my G-Spot brand which is an alternative wellness brand, it’s called G-Spot,” she said.

Anderson ran her hand down the side of her dress and pointed out the detailed embroidery.

“Yonis. There are so many yonis on my dress,” she said.

(WATCH) Gillian Anderson explains why she’s wearing a gown emblazoned with embroidery featuring female anatomy as a way of protesting restrictions to female rights #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fcJ6CFW3ha — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 7, 2024

Anderson described the tedious work that went into her fashion choice for the night.

“It took three-and-a-half hours per yoni to embroider, and there are a lot. So it was about 150 hours of embroidery,” she said. (RELATED: The Golden Globes Were An Absolute Disgrace)

“There is warmth inside,” she joked. “There is. And there are pockets to keep my hands warm … There’s pockets on both sides!” she exclaimed.

Anderson’s vagina dress was bedazzled with Chopard jewels, and she sported nearly 30 carats of diamonds around her neck, 15 carats of diamonds on her ears and 13 carats on her finger, making this quite probably the fanciest vagina-themed getup in Golden Globes history.