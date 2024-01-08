Commanders Fan Sucker Punches The Hell Out Of Cowboys Fan And Hilariously Exposes His ‘Sunroof’

Damn, my boy! You didn’t have to do him like that!

A couple of morons got to arguing during Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders, which eventually escalated to the Commanders fan sucker punching the hell out of the Cowboys fan — and it ended up exposing his “sunroof.” (RELATED: Head Coach Ron Rivera Fired From Washington Commanders After 26-40-1 Run)

“Going to sucka punch my cowboys fam and expose his sunroof. Too cold for that mess. Take that ‘L’ and carry your weak ass home,” wrote X user @Ms_Trae regarding the Commanders fan who appeared to be in a Ryan Kerrigan jersey.

Just check out this molly whop that exposed this guy’s … “sunroof” (damn, I love that term).

WATCH:

Going to sucka punch my cowboys fam and expose his sunroof. Too cold for that mess. Take that "L" and carry your weak ass home. pic.twitter.com/HjaS2Y5KTk — Tracey (@Ms_Trae) January 8, 2024

Here’s another angle of the punch, and a little bit more footage of the initial argument:

Not sure what

Commanders fans had to fight about they got the 2nd pick km_20240107_1080p_30f_20240107_184320 pic.twitter.com/ecJY3UQAqc — CowboyJobu (@CowboyJobu) January 8, 2024

Ol’ Tracey (X user @Ms_Trae) had a good point, you know it was cold out there with the game being in Washington D.C. I’ve been to D.C. in January … it’s friggin’ unbearable.

So real talk, how are you gonna expose that man’s sunroof like that? Is that what our society has become?

It’s sad that we’ve approached a point in America today where we can’t even talk ish without getting sneak punched and our sunroof exposed to the icy D.C. atmosphere. Man, I thought this was America!

Yeah, like that.