Eric Adams’ Book Says He Shot A Gun At School, Now He Denies It

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams is walking back a claim that he fired a gun while attending school as a child, the Associated Press reported.

Adams claimed in his book that he had taken a gun from a friend while at school and, assuming it was fake, pointed and fired it at a group of children, saying that “a round discharged, and only by the grace of God and my poor aim did the bullet miss my friends,” according to an excerpt pulled by Byline. Adams denied that the event recounted in his book occurred during a press conference Monday, saying that “I never fired a gun in school,” the AP reported.

Adams said that he had a co-author work on the book with him who misunderstood the details of the incident and that he had not proofread it before publication, the AP reported. The mayor, who a spokesperson says was only recently made aware that his book was published, is working to get the book out of circulation. (RELATED: Eric Adams Makes Bizarre Allusion To 9/11 As Proof Of NYC’s Greatness)

The book, published in 2009, is described as “a life saving resource, designed to assist parents in detecting when their children are involved in an activity that can be harmful to themselves and/or other family members,” according to its description on Amazon.

Adams’ book is filled with other anecdotes and advice intended to help parents protect their children from harmful behavior, according to Byline.

Adams, a state senator when he authored the book, called malt liquor “the bad boy of the beer family” and recommended getting the license plate number of the other person when going on a date, Byline reported.

He also said in the book that he talked to a woman whose son was sprinkling PCP on cereal, according to Byline.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

