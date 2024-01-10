Fan In Banana Suit Tries Rushing The Court After Huge Upset, But Things Went Horribly Wrong

And this was … bananas.

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers squared off in a SEC rivalry contest Wednesday night against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and though it may have originally sounded like a cakewalk, the Bulldogs ended up shocking the Vols in Starkville, 77-72, for a massive upset.

And if that wasn’t fun enough, we also had some other action from the game: Banana Man. (RELATED: No. 1 Purdue Goes Down To Nebraska In 88-72 Upset, Cornhuskers Get Win Over Ranked Team For First Time In 41 Years)

The problem is, police quickly ruined Banana Man’s appearance.

In the second half with only 0.1 on the clock, and the Bulldogs having the win locked up, a man in a banana suit (who we can assume is a Mississippi State student) came out to celebrate with his fellow classmates. And even though we might be entertained at the sight, police and security weren’t playing that ish.

WATCH:

Court rush grade: -1.7/10 A commendable effort from banana man but security was all over it. Good opportunity to rush & there was no urge to do so (not that security would have let them anyway, sad) pic.twitter.com/dhWM89zRJf — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) January 11, 2024

Ahh, man. I get that security and police had to do their job, but I feel like they should have let Banana Man celebrate. At the same time, however, this could have potentially been a scene from Grand Theft Auto.

And if you’ve played GTA, you already know what I mean. Instead of getting too graphic, just imagine the two guys on the airplane are in banana suits and the pilot is one of the basketball players:

So yeah … I get why police and security had to do their job, but man, a banana celebration would have been so great. If only Banana Man had held his charge for one more tenth of a second.