Reporter Asks Hunter Biden What Kind Of Crack He Smokes

A reporter flat-out asked Hunter Biden what type of crack he smokes Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

A reporter who was not visible on camera could be heard shouting “what kind of crack do you normally smoke Mr. Biden?”

Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, completely ignored the question, which was asked twice and continued on with a brief press briefing. (RELATED: Nancy Mace Tells Hunter Biden ‘You Have No Balls’ And Sh*t Completely Hits The Fan)

Biden unexpectedly showed up to the Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday where the House was set to hold the president’ son in contempt of Congress for denying a subpoena for a closed-door deposition. Hunter defied a congressional subpoena on Dec. 13 when he instead chose to hold a press conference on Capitol Hill instead of sitting for a closed-door deposition.