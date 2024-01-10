Trump Is Starting To Win Over Some Of His Harshest Critics

Former president Donald Trump has always done well at the grassroots level, but his institutional support expanded gradually without a strong foundation. That’s a major part of his appeal: the people love him precisely because anyone with a vested interest in maintaining the status quo — The Swamp in all its forms —rightly feels threatened by Trump’s disruption. So it’s a promising sign that one of the most Trump-skeptical blocs in the Republican tent is finally starting to fall in line with the preferences of the base.