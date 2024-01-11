Hunter Biden’s Lawyer, Or Jeff Bridges From ‘The Big Lebowski?’

First Son Hunter Biden gave everyone a big surprise Wednesday when he showed up to the House Oversight Committee hearing with who appeared to be Jeff Bridges from “The Big Lebowski.”

It turns out the chap resembling Bridges is Kevin Morris, Hunter’s Hollywood fixer and a film producer. Morris most recently hit headlines for allegedly taking a fat bong rip in broad daylight off a balcony in the Pacific Palisades, California. While this wasn’t necessarily illegal in the state, it certainly lends nicely to his resemblance to The Dude.

🚨 JUST IN: Hunter Biden’s lawyer Kevin Morris was just spotted ripping a BONG on the balcony of his LA home—CLEARLY visible from the road—during a visit by the president’s son (Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/embyAg55Ms — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2023

Morris is reportedly working on a documentary about Hunter’s life, so it’s no wonder he went with him to the Oversight Committee Hearing. Who wouldn’t want a front-row seat to one of the biggest names in modern political history being totally out of his element? (RELATED: ‘Pedo Pete’: Massive 4Chan Hack Of Hunter Biden’s Explicit Texts, Images, Videos Rocks The Internet)

Apparently, the documentary is going to show Hunter B’s life as an artist (stop laughing), and raising his son while dealing with political and legal challenges. There’s no insight as to whether Hunter’s daughter will be part of the film. It wouldn’t surprise me if she were ignored, since President Joe Biden, her grandfather, pretends she doesn’t exist. So why wouldn’t her father?

I’m pretty fascinated to see how Morris’s film turns out. Could it be that Hunter is a good man … and thorough? Or is he entering a world of pain? (RELATED: Hunter Biden Told Brother’s Widow To Get HIV Screening During Affair)

Morris also represents the lads who make “South Park,” so he’s clearly got friends in interesting places. It just depends on whether he’s going to be brutally honest with his work or hand the world an embarrassing piece of propaganda.

Until then, I’m just enjoying watching this whole thing play out.