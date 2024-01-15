Global Elites Trash Elon Musk’s X At Davos

Global elites in the field of education criticized billionaire Elon Musk and his social media platform X — formerly Twitter — at the World Economic Forum’s conference in Davos on Monday.

Harvard Professor of the History of Science Naomi Oreskes and President of swissuniversities Luciana Vaccaro shared their mutual distaste for Musk’s X during a panel at the conference, saying it is “toxic” in a clip circulating on the social media platform. Musk purchased the platform in October 2022, and has battled with advertisers, governments, censors and Democrats over the course of his ownership.

Breaking: WEF24 Davos is underway, and the speakers are already having a therapy session over @X and @elonmusk. Naomi Oreskes from Harverd Univeristy and Luciana Vaccaro from SwissUniversities lament on their experience on the “toxic” X platform and it’s “problematic” owner,… pic.twitter.com/2hfmc38ATX — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) January 15, 2024

“For a long time I was on Twitter and now it’s become such a toxic place that I’ve concluded it’s not a worthwhile place to spend time,” Oreskes stated. “I have given up on X. What a scary name that even is, right?”

“It’s [a] very toxic environment and … I have no solution on that,” Vaccaro responded. “I think there will be a societal reflection on how information is brought there. Of course on X now there is also the policy of the owner that is problematic but I think this is a problem of the society of the future.”

Musk responded to the clip by posting a laughing emoticon.

The billionaire previously ripped a BBC reporter for alleging hateful content has increased on the platform since his takeover. Musk pressed him to name a single example but he could not.

🚨WATCH🚨@elonmusk verbally eviscerates BBC Journalist when questioned about the rise of hateful content on Twitter MUSK: “You don’t know what you’re talking about…You can’t give me a SINGLE example of hateful content. Not even ONE TWEET…You just lied.” BBC JOURNALIST:… pic.twitter.com/sXUItI2TzO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2023

Musk reduced X’s total worldwide trust and safety staff, including employees and contractors, by 30%, from 4,062 to 2,849 since he took over in October 2022, according to a recent report by Australia’s eSafety Commission.

Elites at Davos are also expressing apprehension over former President Donald Trump potentially securing a reelection victory in 2024 in statements surrounding the conference. European and American elites said Trump’s presidency poses possible risks to the world order, based on his first term.

X did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

