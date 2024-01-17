‘Certainly Questionable’: Fox News Host, Guest Discuss Fani Willis’ Alleged Lover’s Billing

A former clerk for Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas said that some conduct by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s alleged lover was “certainly questionable” and put a “cloud” over her prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Willis’s alleged paramour, Nathan Wade, reportedly earned $250 an hour while working on the case against Trump compared to $200 for a RICO expert, contradicting claims made by the district attorney that she paid her alleged the same rate as others on the Trump case, according to billing records obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Fox News host Laura Ingraham said that Wade at one point billed for 24 hours in a single day, citing a report by The Wall Street Journal, before asking Chris Landau about it. (RELATED: ‘Very Detailed Planning’: Fox Business Guest Suggests White House Coordinating With Fani Willis To Take Down Trump)

Other documents obtained by the DCNF show that John Floyd, the RICO expert Willis hired, was initially paid $150 an hour.

WATCH:



“That is certainly questionable,” Landau said. “That’s one of the things that have to get looked at. Certainly this is going to have to be resolved before these cases can go forward. You can’t go with this cloud over the prosecutor. If this is the A team they are bringing, it raises a lot of questions.”

Willis secured a 13-count indictment that includes RICO charges in August against Trump and others, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City. Prior to securing the indictment, Wade met with staff of the Select January 6 Committee twice for eight hours at a time, according to the billing records.

“In a state criminal prosecution, that raises very serious questions,” Landau told Ingraham.

Fani Willis denied wrongdoing in a Sunday address at Big Bethel AME Church, accusing her critics of “playing the race card.”

