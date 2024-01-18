‘Classic Political Play’: NewsNation Host Chris Cuomo Pushes Back On James Carville After Claiming Trump Has ‘STD’

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo pushed back Thursday on Democratic strategist James Carville after he claimed former President Donald Trump had a sexually transmitted disease (STD), calling the accusations a “classic political play.”

Carville appeared on “Cuomo” to discuss his recent claims that Trump was suffering from “secondary syphilis” following photos capturing what appeared to be red blotches on the former president’s hand. Carville asked if Cuomo recalled Trump’s health records had been reportedly retrieved from his former physician in 2017, saying the public has “not seen them” since.

The Democratic strategist continued to claim the former president had “relationships with porn actresses in the past,” alleging that Trump could have picked up something from his past “interesting” connections. (RELATED: ‘This Man Has The Clap!’: James Carville Fuels Wild Conspiracy Theory About Trump’s Hands)

“If you recall Dr. Bornstein, who’s Trump’s internist and GI doctor,” Carville stated. “Trump sent goons to retrieve his health records in January of 2017. We have not seen them. And the fact of the matter is, is that skin discoloration can be a sign of secondary syphilis. We know that he’s had relationships with porn actresses in the past because he’s paid ’em off. It’s a matter of public record.”

“And I think a lot of people just want to gloss over this as some kind of a humorous thing. It might be humorous, it might not. But you certainly can’t say, given the fact that he’s retrieved his health records — [and doesn’t] let anybody see them — and that he’s had some interesting relationships in his past, I wouldn’t discount it — at all.”

Trump’s former physician Dr. Harold Bornstein had previously claimed in 2018 that Trump’s longtime personal bodyguard, his lawyer, and a third person had shown up in Feb. 2017 at the doctor’s office to allegedly take all of the former president’s medical records, according to NBC News.

However, Cuomo pushed back on Carville, saying he knew the Democratic strategist wouldn’t discount the notions before completely halting Carville by saying it would be “statistically” much more likely that Trump would have a “golf injury” than an STD. (RELATED: Trump Campaign Sources Reveal What The Deal Was With His Blotched Hand: REPORT)

“Well, okay. Well, I don’t think any rational — reasonable person [wouldn’t] say the guy’s brought up an interesting question. It’d be nice if we could get an answer,” Carville stated.

“Hold on, this is classic political play going on here. There are many, many, many reasons, other than an STD, that he could have blisters on his hand, okay? In fact, statistically, it would be much more likely that it was a golf injury than it is an STD. But I get what you’re doing and let’s see if they take the bait and they give you an answer,” Cuomo stated.

Carville first made the STD claims against the former president on Wednesday in a video posted to YouTube. However, since the viral picture was released, a source from the Trump campaign team told TMZ the cause was reportedly nothing but blood from a paper cut.