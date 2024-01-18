‘We Are Not OK’: Grammy-Nominated Artist John Ondrasik Releases Pro-Israel Protest Song

John Ondrasik, known professionally as the Grammy-nominated singer Five For Fighting, released a new song and accompanying music video in response to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the aftermath in the U.S. and around the world.

The song, titled “OK,” begins with an excerpt from Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ speech following the attack, then transitions to Ondrasik’s lyrics stating, “This is a time for choosing, this is a time to mourn.” The chorus relays a simple message shared by many in the aftermath of the attack: “We are not OK.”

Alongside lyrics bemoaning a loss of morality in modern society, the music video features images from the Oct. 7 attacks and ensuing acts of antisemitism and pro-Hamas activism. The video takes aim at everyone, from students harassing Jewish peers on campus to politicians like Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (RELATED: UN Agency Teachers Praised Hamas Oct. 7 Attacks In Group Chat, Watchdog Finds)

Despite the somber tone of the song, the video ends on an uplifting note as Ondrasik features stories of people paying tribute to those lost and defending Jews being targeted now. He includes a story on Catholic universities offering refuge for Jewish students, as well as Steven Spielberg pledging to document the stories of Oct. 7 survivors. Also included is a clip showing an Israeli hostage being reunited with her family and a tribute to the victims at the site of the Supernova Music Festival.

This is a time for choosing… New Song/Music Video – “OK”#WeAreNotOK pic.twitter.com/prBgT55ZqR — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) January 18, 2024

While many in Hollywood have waffled on the Oct. 7 attack and antisemitism as a whole, Ondrasik is not alone in his condemnation of Hamas and their allies. Rock and Roll Hall of Famers U2 paid tribute to victims in a concert following the attack, and a variety of celebrities, including actress Gal Gadot and actor-comedian Jerry Seinfeld, signed an open letter condemning Hamas.

Ondrasik, famous for hit songs “Superman” and “100 Years,” has released a string of protest songs in recent years, including 2021’s “Blood on My Hands” in response to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and 2022’s “Can One Man Save The World?” following Ukrainian resistance to Russia. On his personal website, Ondrasik states his current motivations as an artist are “promot[ing] dialogue” and “speak[ing] his mind.”