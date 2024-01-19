Editorial

REPORT: Las Vegas Raiders Finally Make The Right Call On Head Coach, Working To Retain Antonio Pierce

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
The Las Vegas Raiders are making the right call and working on a deal to give interim head coach Antonio Pierce the full time gig, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pierce took over as head coach when Vegas fired head coach Josh McDaniels in November. Pierce took the then 3-5 Raiders and finished the season with a 5-4 record, reenergizing a franchise that badly needed it.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Players will likely be delighted as multiple members of the team have publicly swooned over the former New York Giants linebacker. (RELATED: Kliff Kingsbury Lands Bears Interview All But Guaranteeing Their First Draft Selection, Sources Say: REPORT)

Defensive end Max Crosby, who reportedly was considering demanding a trade if the Raiders didn’t retain Pierce, said “there’s only 32 head coaches in the whole world, so you’ve got to find a leader of men. And when you’ve got one of them in the building, I don’t know why you would let them go,” according to Adam Schefter.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 12: Offensive tackle Max Mitchell #61 of the New York Jets blocks defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders as he tries to get to quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the Jets in the third quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Jets 16-12. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Star wideout Davante Adams said, “He embodies what it means to be a Raider and that mentality, that swag and all the things that he endorses is the things that I believe in.”

The move appears to be a correction for owner Mark Davis, who last faced a similar decision in 2021. In the wake of a massive scandal, then-head coach Jon Gruden (legend) resigned and was replaced in the interim by assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Owner and managing general partner Mark Davis (L) and interim head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders greet each other on the Raiders' sideline before the team's game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 27-14. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bisaccia, like Pierce, had the respect and admiration of the players and steered the Raiders to a 7-5 record, as well as a playoff berth. But instead of retaining him, owner Mark Davis chose to hire McDaniels, a move Crosby said “fucked it all up.”

Bisaccia went on to the Green Bay Packers where he is now the assistant head coach on a team that’s competing for a Super Bowl. McDaniels is on his couch.

Luckily for Raiders Nation, this time they got it right.