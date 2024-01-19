REPORT: Las Vegas Raiders Finally Make The Right Call On Head Coach, Working To Retain Antonio Pierce

The Las Vegas Raiders are making the right call and working on a deal to give interim head coach Antonio Pierce the full time gig, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pierce took over as head coach when Vegas fired head coach Josh McDaniels in November. Pierce took the then 3-5 Raiders and finished the season with a 5-4 record, reenergizing a franchise that badly needed it.

Raiders are working to finalize a deal to hire Antonio Pierce as their head coach, per sources. Raiders made Pierce their interim HC on Halloween night and now are closing in on making it a full-time job. Players who campaigned for Pierce soon are expected to be happy. pic.twitter.com/OAJTur9ZJ0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2024

Players will likely be delighted as multiple members of the team have publicly swooned over the former New York Giants linebacker. (RELATED: Kliff Kingsbury Lands Bears Interview All But Guaranteeing Their First Draft Selection, Sources Say: REPORT)

Defensive end Max Crosby, who reportedly was considering demanding a trade if the Raiders didn’t retain Pierce, said “there’s only 32 head coaches in the whole world, so you’ve got to find a leader of men. And when you’ve got one of them in the building, I don’t know why you would let them go,” according to Adam Schefter.

Star wideout Davante Adams said, “He embodies what it means to be a Raider and that mentality, that swag and all the things that he endorses is the things that I believe in.”

What Raiders players have said about their new permanent HC Antonio Pierce: 🏈Davante Adams: “He embodies what it means to be a Raider and that mentality, that swag and all the things that he endorses is the things that I believe in.” 🏈Maxx Crosby: “There’s only 32 head… https://t.co/RvvGqHKap0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2024

The move appears to be a correction for owner Mark Davis, who last faced a similar decision in 2021. In the wake of a massive scandal, then-head coach Jon Gruden (legend) resigned and was replaced in the interim by assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Bisaccia, like Pierce, had the respect and admiration of the players and steered the Raiders to a 7-5 record, as well as a playoff berth. But instead of retaining him, owner Mark Davis chose to hire McDaniels, a move Crosby said “fucked it all up.”

Bisaccia went on to the Green Bay Packers where he is now the assistant head coach on a team that’s competing for a Super Bowl. McDaniels is on his couch.

Luckily for Raiders Nation, this time they got it right.