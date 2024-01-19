Politics

Tim Scott To Endorse Trump Days Ahead Of New Hampshire Primary

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Mary Lou Masters Contributor
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is set to endorse former President Donald Trump on Friday evening during a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire, a source familiar confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Scott had been running for the GOP nomination until mid-November, conceding that voters were relaying to him “not now, Tim.” The endorsement is significant as Scott was appointed to his position in the upper chamber in 2013 by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is currently polling second place for the first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday. (RELATED: Tim Scott Suspends Presidential Campaign)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Republican presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks during the NBC News Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

With Scott’s backing, Trump will have secured the endorsements from several former 2024 GOP hopefuls, including conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

