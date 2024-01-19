Tim Scott To Endorse Trump Days Ahead Of New Hampshire Primary

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is set to endorse former President Donald Trump on Friday evening during a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire, a source familiar confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Scott had been running for the GOP nomination until mid-November, conceding that voters were relaying to him “not now, Tim.” The endorsement is significant as Scott was appointed to his position in the upper chamber in 2013 by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is currently polling second place for the first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday. (RELATED: Tim Scott Suspends Presidential Campaign)

With Scott’s backing, Trump will have secured the endorsements from several former 2024 GOP hopefuls, including conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.