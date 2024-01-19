World Economic Forum Shies Away From Key Left-Wing Buzzwords — There’s Just One Problem

The World Economic Forum (WEF) notably limited two key left-wing terms from its 2024 program, but the Davos conference still remained highly progressive in substance.

Departing from past programs, the WEF omitted any reference to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and limited the mention of “diversity” to just once in its 2024 program, as initially reported by Semafor. However, the WEF continued to hold events on “sustainability,” “climate,” “gender” and other topics dominated by left-wing entities. (RELATED: Meet The Investors And Activists Fighting To ‘Depoliticize’ America’s ‘Radically Left-Wing’ Corporations)

.@borgebrende reflects on the main topics discussed in the 2024 Davos meetings, which include climate change, the green transition and AI. #wef24 pic.twitter.com/z1UeV34MOp — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 19, 2024

Despite mentioning “diversity” only once in 2024, down from five times in 2022 and four times in 2023, and the complete absence of “ESG” after two mentions in 2022 and one in 2023, the conference still seemed to focus on initiatives closely tied to these themes.

For instance, the WEF held numerous events related to sustainability and climate, even holding a Social Innovation Awards ceremony for “the world’s leading social innovators for their collective efforts in creating a just, equitable and sustainable world for all” in its 2024 Davos conference.

The WEF also held two events on “gender parity” and one on “Closing the Gender Gap in Health.” The “main topics discussed in the 2024 Davos meetings … include climate change, the green transition and AI,” the WEF posted Friday in a clip of closing remarks at the conference. Other events included “LGBTQI+ Inclusion at Work” and “Thinking Big on Digital Inclusion.”

Prominent individuals at the WEF have been getting more apprehensive about conservative pushback, Semafor reported. Former CEO of PayPal Dan Schulman was part of a collective of CEOs privately informing WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab that his organization has become too left-wing.

The collective’s objective was to “ensure that the dialogue at Davos and WEf is at the center, and not just on the progressive side,” one of three individuals who characterized the discussions told Semafor.

The group enlisted the services of public relations executive Richard Edelman and “Republican Davos allies” to rebrand the WEF’s political image, according to Semafor. WEF leaders have also gone to Washington Republicans for advice on appealing to conservatives.

Moreover, Gulf monarchies involved in the WEF have expressed concern over the forum’s backlash against fossil fuels, suggesting “we can do this elsewhere,” a well-known WEF participant told Semafor.

Furthermore, European and American elites made it apparent that former President Donald Trump is not their top choice for president in 2024 in remarks surrounding the conference, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The WEF did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

