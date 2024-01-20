With Trans Athlete Obliterating Opponents In High School Girls Basketball, One Team Outright Refuses To Play Along

Here we go again with one of these utterly despicable stories.

The girls’ basketball team of San Francisco Waldorf High School is currently on a five-game win streak, largely owed to their captain and superstar player, Henry Hanlon.

San Francisco Waldorf squared off Thursday against Jewish Community, with the former forcing a dominating 54-22 victory. Hanlon led the team in scoring — and the entire game at that — with 24 points. Hanlon also scored a third of Waldorf’s points, and this is the fourth-straight game this feat has been accomplished by the transgender athlete. (RELATED: Elitist Disney CEO Bob Iger Making Sure To Fill His Pockets While Mickey Mouse & Co. Continues To Go Up In Flames)

Hanlon, a male, has competed in girls’ sports for the last three years, according to ICONS and Reduxx, per OutKick. In addition to basketball, the junior also competes in soccer and volleyball and, with the latter, Hanlon led the school to a CIF North Coast Championship last season.

In basketball, Hanlon is ranked No. 4 in scoring in the North Coast Section of California with an average of 20.8 points-per-game and, as you’re about to see, the transgender athlete completely towers over his female teammates.

Earlier in January, Averroes — an Islamic college preparatory high school — refused to play against Hanlon because of his transgender status, as well as declining to share any locker room facilities, according to Breitbart and Reduxx.

When will the madness stop?