‘I’m F*cking Hammered!’: Elle King’s Dolly Parton Tribute Was So Bad The Grand Ole Opry Had To Apologize

Elle King, daughter of actor-comedian Rob Schneider, sparked backlash over her drunken performance at a tribute concert for Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday Friday.

The country singer’s rendition of Parton’s “Marry Me” left the audience in disbelief, as captured in multiple videos. During her performance, King admitted to not knowing the lyrics. “I don’t know the lyrics to these things in this fucking town. Don’t tell Dolly ’cause it’s her birthday,” the country singer said, as seen in the video.

Hi Judas, we deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance. — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) January 20, 2024

The singer’s behavior raised eyebrows when she confessed to being intoxicated on stage, leading to a frustrated interaction with the audience. King used profane language over a dozen times, according to USA Today. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Steals The Show At Thanksgiving NFL Game)

Her admission about the non-refundable nature of the event tickets seemed to add to the tension. “Y’all bought tickets for this shit, you ain’t getting your money back,” she said. King’s performance overshadowed the event, prompting criticism from fans and a subsequent apology from the Grand Ole Opry for the inappropriate language used during the show.

The evening, intended to celebrate the country icon in Nashville, Tennessee, featured various artists. As the Opry and its fans express their disappointment, King has yet to comment on her contentious performance, according to USA Today.