This Idiot’s Gonna Ruin It For Us: Shirtless Court-Storming Tulane Fan Pushes Memphis’ David Jones During Celebration

These morons are gonna extinct court-storming…

After the Tulane Green Wave pulled off a massive upset Sunday over the No. 10 Memphis Tigers, fans of the former stormed the court in celebration. However, the party was quickly tainted as one fan — a shirtless fan — pushed a Tigers player in such unnecessary fashion.

The Green Wave, who came into the matchup as an unranked squad, upset Memphis by a 81-79 score to crank their record up to 12-6 on the campaign. The Tigers now sit at 15-4. (RELATED: Woah: Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats Shoves Missouri’s Aidan Shaw In Heated Moment)

Following the clock striking 0:00, Tulane’s fanbase was understandably hype, storming the court in celebration with one fan in particular being shirtless while being with the rest of the crowd.

Well, that fan appeared to have his eyes on Memphis forward David Jones, as video showed the fan pushing Jones.

WATCH:

Watch the shirtless kid in the white hat walk up and push David Jones during Tulane’s court storm. pic.twitter.com/7GfD7szK85 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 21, 2024

Because, of course, this would happen on the same day as the Caitlin Clark fiasco…

Crazy scene in Columbus! 👀 MY LATEST: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Gets Absolutely Hammered By Court-Storming Ohio State Fan After Thriller Upset To Buckeyes @DailyCaller Read and watch here 👉 https://t.co/KBhCKGjwQT pic.twitter.com/yyYV47WuJL — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 22, 2024

…which has me doubly worried that these idiot college kids these days are gonna ruin court-storming celebrations. I mean, come on, who doesn’t love a good ol’ fashioned court rush?

But that could potentially be ruined … BY A FRIGGIN’ SHIRTLESS GUY.