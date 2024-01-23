God Is Good: John Harbaugh Says That ‘Faith’ Is The Reason Why His Ravens Are One Win Away From The Super Bowl

At this point, I can’t help but to be a Baltimore Ravens fan — at least for the postseason.

With the celebration of their AFC Divisional Round victory now over, head coach John Harbaugh is now preparing his Baltimore Ravens for their conference championship contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he also had some time to talk to the press Monday.

During the session with the media, Harbaugh said that “faith” is the reason for Baltimore’s success, giving the big guy upstairs even more glory after already doing so Saturday after their win over the Houston Texans. (RELATED: Chiefs’ Donovan Smith Claims Bills Cut Off Hot Water In Locker Room, Showing They Might Be As Unhinged As Their Mafia)

While at the podium, Harbaugh transformed it into a pulpit, sharing a message of inspiration about how important faith is and giving credit for his championship status to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ — saying that God motivates him to win.

I think I speak for a lot of people when I say … GO RAVENS!

John Harbaugh on his faith: “I’m not ashamed…” pic.twitter.com/P9Zk9q4sx8 — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 22, 2024

You gotta love John Harbaugh, and Jim for that matter. It’s like I said the other night, it really is the year of Harbaugh.

The Year Of Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/WlvmjI1VsA — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 21, 2024

And I’ve already got his Ravens winning the Super Bowl after this:

This settles it… The Baltimore Ravens are winning the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/nyZBRFyJXa — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) January 21, 2024

You guys already know that I’m a Miami Dolphins fan, but I can’t help but to love this season’s Baltimore Ravens.

I’m originally from the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia), they give me somebody to root for with my Phins gone (and every other Florida team for that matter), they’re incredibly fun to watch, I love Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson to death, did I mention that I’m from the DMV?, these boys are gonna be the ones to knock out the bubblegum Kansas City Chiefs, and most importantly, they’re fellow soldiers of Christ.

The Baltimore Ravens: Your Super Bowl LVIII Champions — and I am so here for the ride.