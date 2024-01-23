Nikki Haley Says ‘Race Is Far From Over’ After Trump Wins New Hampshire

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley stated Tuesday night her run for the GOP nominee will continue even after former President Donald Trump’s win, claiming the “race is far from over.”

Haley appeared on a stage in New Hampshire to address supporters shortly following the release of election results which showed Trump winning by over 50%, according to The Associated Press. The former South Carolina governor started off her speech by congratulating Trump on “his victory,” noting that the former president had “earned it.” (RELATED: Trump Cruises To Victory Against Nikki Haley In New Hampshire)

Haley added that while the “political class” is “falling all over themselves” to give the nomination to Trump, she plans to continue her race as there “are dozens of states left to go.”

“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight, he earned it. And I want to acknowledge that. Now you’ve all heard the chatter among the political class. They’re falling all over themselves saying this race is over. Well, I have news for all of them — New Hampshire is first in the nation, it is not the last. This race is far from over,” Haley said.

“There are dozens of states left to go and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina. At one point in this campaign, there were 14 of us running and we were at 2% in the polls. Well, I’m a fighter and I’m scrappy. And now we’re the last one standing next to Donald Trump,” Haley added. (RELATED: ‘You Only Won One Of 99 Counties’: Dana Bash Grills Nikki Haley Who Keeps Saying She’s Running Successful Race)

Trump was announced the winner of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night, leading with over 50% of the vote. The former president additionally won the Iowa caucus in early January with a landslide victory giving him 53% of the GOP vote.