Pennsylvania High School Stands Up To Cancel Culture And Claims Back Their Native American ‘Warriors’ Mascot

A true American high school…

Located in Pennsylvania, Susquehannock High School is taking back their local Native American history and are returning their ‘Warriors’ logo in glorious fashion — this as a result of five new members of the school committee fighting back against the nonsense known as cancel culture.

Back in 2021, Susquehannock had to eliminate their logo because of the prior board of weaklings, however, with the modern-day board now being based (and running on platforms that are pro-Native American), they’ve fantastically made the move to bring back the school’s history. And American history at that.

“This movement was about erasing Native American culture and I wasn’t about to stand for it,” Jennifer Henkel, one of the new members of the school board, told Fox News. (RELATED: With Trans Athlete Obliterating Opponents In High School Girls Basketball, One Team Outright Refuses To Play Along)

Holding a vote Thursday, the Southern York County School District (SYCSD) decided via a 7-2 decision to give Susquehannock High School the power to return their indigenous mascot.

And the old members — some of the leftist lunatics ruining our schools — aren’t happy about it.

“They came into their new positions with bravado to push their personal agendas, and not with humility to learn their jobs,” wrote a former school board member, Deborah Kalina, in the York Daily Record.

To which I respond: HAHA!

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒: Congratulations to the Susquehannock Warriors – School Board returns the Warrior Logo! #educatenoteradicate 7-2! pic.twitter.com/cPSRTVOduw — Native American Guardians Association (@GuardiansNative) January 19, 2024

I love how the Right took back the schools, and quickly … and now we’re bringing back our history. Beautiful.