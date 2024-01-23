Prosecutors Drop Murder Charges Against Rapper YFN Lucci In Stunning About-Face: REPORT

Prosecutors reportedly dropped 12 out of 13 counts Tuesday against rapper YFN Lucci, suddenly changing his projected 10-year sentence down to mere months behind bars.

The famous rapper is now free from the felony murder case he has been facing for 3 years, in relation to the death of James Adams. Adams was killed during a shootout with a rival Atlanta gang in December 2020, according to TMZ. As part of his plea deal, YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang Terrorism And Prevention Act, according to TMZ. His lawyers reportedly speculate he will be released from prison in mere months.

Jury selection in the rapper’s case had reportedly already begun, and things were moving full steam ahead for the beginning of his trial. Jury selection had begun in the middle of January, according to TMZ.

Police did not suspect YFN Lucci of pulling the trigger in Adams’ murder, but they charged him for allegedly being the driver behind the wheel of one of the vehicles involved in the shootout. He surrendered to police in January 2021 and was booked on a 10-year sentence, plus 10 years probation, according to TMZ.

Court documents obtained by the outlet indicate the famous rapper will receive credit for time served, and until this time, he has been jailed while awaiting his trial. YFN Lucci will be eligible for parole after 40 months and has already been locked up for 36 months, making him eligible for parole in four months if he continues to demonstrate good behavior, according to TMZ.

The rapper’s attorney, Drew Findling, reportedly believes YFN Lucci will be released quickly.

“As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case,” Findling said, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Prosecutors Charge Famous Rapper’s Brother With Murder)

“By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now. The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career,” he said, according to TMZ.

This story continues to unfold.