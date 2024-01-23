Social Media Erupts After Chuck Schumer Calls For Zyn Crackdown

Government officials have taken to Twitter to express their frustration with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for his call for a federal crackdown on Zyn.

Chuck Schumer called for an investigation into the tobacco product Zyn on Sunday after claiming the product is being marketed toward teens. Many congressmen and women, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thom Tillis, have posted on Twitter calling out Schumer for his stance on Zyn. (RELATED: Chuck Off! Schumer’s Latest Powergrab Will Shock Even Democrats)

This calls for a Zynsurrection! The same Democrats that want to legalize all drugs and have ripped open our border flooding our country with fentanyl, a real weapon of mass destruction killing 300 Americans/day, wants to ban Zyn. Democrats are idiots.https://t.co/Vgqv4qhoxr — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 24, 2024

Of all the problems in America: -Fentanyl

-Crime

-Illegal Crossings But I’m so happy to see that Chuck Schumer wants to stop nicotine from falling in the wrong hands. Appreciate your hard work!https://t.co/kASIu8H3Cd — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 23, 2024

Hey, Chuck, the border is out of control, and Senate Dems are refusing to take up H.R. 2. Maybe we can start there instead of trying to ban Zyn and mess with consumers’ rights. https://t.co/6SBXlw6Xla — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) January 23, 2024

Various government officials have alleged that Schumer has more concern with the tobacco product than securing the southern border and fentanyl harming teens.

“The same Democrats that want to legalize all drugs and have ripped open our border flooding our country with fentanyl, a real weapon of mass destruction killing 300 Americans/day, wants to ban Zyn,” Greene said on Twitter.

Things Democrats say you can’t have: gas stoves, menthol cigarettes, and now Zyn. This is what they’re focused on?https://t.co/LRkEu4OOr3 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 23, 2024

While some expressed anger, Senator Thom Tillis posted a picture of Zyn on his desk on Twitter with a simple caption: “Come and take it, Chuck.”

Two former service members and congressman, Mike Waltz, a U.S. Army Green Beret, and Ronny Jackson, a Navy Rear Admiral, brought their perspectives to the social media conversation.

“I know for a fact our service members and emergency responders use Zyn as an alternative to tobacco to help stay alert. This is a massive overreach,” Waltz said via Twitter.

Jackson posted a photo of the Gadsden flag showing the snake holding a Zyn container in its mouth.