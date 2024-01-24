Man Who Shot Woman Who Mistakenly Drove Up His Driveway In Rural Town Found Guilty Of Murder

A man who shot 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis, who mistakenly drove up his driveway in a rural New York town, was found guilty of murder Tuesday.

Kevin Monahan was convicted of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence following two hours of deliberations, according to the deputy chief clerk of Washington County Supreme and County Courts, CNN reported. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges stemming from the death of Gillis on April 15, 2023.

Monahan fatally shot Gillis after she and three of her friends pulled into the wrong driveway in rural New York while looking for a friend’s home. Monohan reportedly stepped on his porch and fired two rounds at the vehicle as it was attempting to turn around on his property. One round struck the victim, killing her. (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Shows Man Who Later Died Being Kicked Out Of Ambulance, Collapsing On Sidewalk)

“There was clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle. There was no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened,” Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said at a press conference.

The victim’s parents were devastated when the Washington County Sheriff revealed that Monahan felt “no remorse” for killing their daughter. Angelique and Andrew Gillis honored their daughter in separate Facebook posts, remembering her as a “kind, beautiful soul and a ray of light.”

Monohan will be sentenced on March 1. District Attorney Tony Jordan seeks a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison, according to the outlet.