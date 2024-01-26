Fans Slam Alyssa Milano For Crowdfunding For Her Son’s Baseball Team

Fans are dragging Alyssa Milano after the wealthy celebrity set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations for her son’s baseball trip.

Social media erupted with backlash after the famous actress, worth an estimated $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, created and posted the crowdfunding campaign to generate money for her son and his sports team. “My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here,” Milano wrote, before linking to the donations page.

The GoFundMe page was published under the name Alyssa Bugliari, and noted her husband David Buliari’s name as well. The famous actress asked for donations on behalf of the 12U squad, and set her goal to $10,000 in donations.

“Baseball is life and our teamates are our brothers. Baseball gives us purpose and we are driven to be our very best. In order to compete, we must raise funds,” she wrote to the GoFundMe page.

“The Birds 12U team is coached by two great coaches and our team is diverse, hardworking and really good. We’ve won many championship rings!” she said.

“We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive. Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms, and dues for families. We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field,” Milano wrote.

Fans didn’t hold back on sharing how they felt about this financial plea.

People need to report that gofundme page.. SHE’S A FAKE & A FRAUD using her married name to collect “donations” she’s got the money.. let her pay for it — Kobie_3408 (@Kobie3408) January 26, 2024

“People need to report that gofundme page.. SHE’S A FAKE & A FRAUD using her married name to collect “donations” she’s got the money.. let her pay for it,” a social media user named Kobie wrote.

“Gas is $4 and $5 a gallon but you should donate to Calabassas millionaire,” another X user wrote.

“Rich chick @Alyssa_Milano out here, pitching a gofundme for her son’s team trip. Check the fund, she hasn’t even donated as of this post. Unbelievable,” another person said.

7 hours after this video….Alyssa Milano begs her followers to donate to a gofundme account for her son’s baseball team.

Bidenomics. https://t.co/An3HRsO0FN — You Actually Typed That? (@pitifulpeeps) January 26, 2024



Milano’s fans were fuming about her plea for financial contributions, and slammed the star for asking the general public to cover the costs, given her presumed financial stability. (RELATED: Megan Fox Defends Decision To Ask For Money For Friend With GoFundMe Page)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa)

The fund raised $7811.00 of the $10,000 goal at the time of this writing.