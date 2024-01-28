‘Suck My D*ck’: Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney Blasts His Own Team For Allegedly Being Cold-Blooded Liars About His Injuries

Wait until you hear this clip… What the hell?

Kadarius Toney, the underperforming wide receiver (and at this point, a meme) for the Chiefs, was listed as inactive for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between Kansas City and the Baltimore Ravens because of an apparent hip injury and personal reasons, according to an announcement from the team.

However, just hours prior to the game, Toney took to his Instagram Live and accused the Chiefs of being “cap” (hip hop slang for lie) regarding his claimed injuries.

“Yeah that sh*t cap. I’m not hurt. None of that sh*t. Say that sh*t. Suck my d*ck too,” said Toney. “On God, not hurt, none of that. It goes from hip to ankle to this to that.”

Though a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, Toney was limited both Thursday and Friday. Heading into the weekend, he was listed as questionable, but Kansas City chose to deactivate him before the beginning of the Ravens game.

Kadarius Toney is not real dawg 😭 pic.twitter.com/G5XiZZn8cG — 𝓙𝓪𝓱𝓱 🗼 (@JahsHavinn) January 28, 2024

Man, I’m glad I listen to rap, because I wouldn’t understand a damn word this dude said if I didn’t.

As far as his allegations against the Chiefs, who knows exactly what’s going on, but if I was a man of speculation (and that I certainly am), I think it’s quite clear that Kansas City will eventually be moving on from Toney in the offseason — seems like they’re just sick of him at this point.

But what I wanna know … what got them to this point? Why the sudden changes and the cut-throat nature? (RELATED: Unidentified Drone Delays AFC Championship Between Chiefs-Ravens After Flying Over M&T Bank Stadium)

The Chiefs, nor any NFL team, would treat a player like this based on underperformance alone (especially with how the NFLPA is). So what happened?

I have a feeling we’re in for a crazy ride with this Kadarius Toney saga…