Fani Willis’ Alleged Romantic Partner Moves To Reseal Parts Of Divorce Case

Nathan Wade, special prosecutor on the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ alleged romantic partner, recently moved to reseal personal and confidential information in his divorce case.

Documents in the case have been sealed since February 2022, but Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson unsealed them after a hearing last week, agreeing that the protective order “was not properly entered.” Bank statements contained in a recent filing Wade’s wife made revealed he had purchased tickets in Willis’ name to Miami and San Francisco, offering some support for allegations brought by a Trump co-defendant that Willis benefited from the “lucrative” contract she awarded Wade when he took her on vacations and trips.

Wade’s filing dated Jan. 24 asked the case be resealed due to the “sensitive nature of the parties’ financial information and documents.” “The clear intention of the parties was to have the case sealed and any information filed in the case protected,” his attorney wrote. (EXCLUSIVE: Fani Willis Failed To Disclose Airline Ticket Paid For By Alleged Lover, Docs Show)

New: Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade seeks protective order over filings in his divorce case. A hearing in the divorce case is set for Wednesday, when Wade could face questioning about alleged “improper” relationship with DA Fani Willis. https://t.co/ChkreCpuZB — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) January 29, 2024



The next hearing in the divorce case is scheduled for Wednesday. Wade will likely “be forced to provide more answers to questions about both his conduct and his finances,” his wife’s attorneys told Atlanta News First.

The judge temporarily blocked Willis’ deposition on Jan.22, though he did not rule out her testifying at a later date. “Only after I hear what Mr. Wade has to say do I think I can make a determination,” Thompson said during the hearing.

Wade contracted with the district attorney’s office to work at a rate of $250 an hour, while the attorney known as the state’s top racketeering expert, John Floyd, was only making $200 an hour as of May 2023, according to contracts and billing statements obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Willis falsely claimed that she paid all three special prosecutors the same hourly rate during remarks at Big Bethel AME Church.

Willis failed to disclose the $477 ticket Wade purchased to Miami on her 2022 financial disclosure, the DCNF previously reported.

Willis must file her response to the motion made by Trump co-defendant Michael Roman to have her disqualified and to have the case dismissed by Friday. Trump’s attorney moved to join the motion on Thursday.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.