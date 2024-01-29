Biden Campaign Reportedly Has Taylor Swift Endorsement At The Top Of Their Wishlist

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is working to get the endorsement of Taylor Swift to help drive young voters to the polls in 2024, according to The New York Times (NYT).

While Biden’s reelection team works to focus its messaging around former President Donald Trump, who is likely to become the Republican presidential nominee, the campaign is also focused on working with social media influencers and celebrities to push Biden’s message, according to The NYT. On the list of potential endorsements is Swift, who endorsed Biden in 2020 and has about 279 million followers on Instagram, The NYT reported. (RELATED: Biden Campaign Weighs Joining TikTok Despite Admin Banning The App On Government Phones: REPORT)

The Biden campaign has asked applicants to keep their suggestions around engaging with Swift off their applications because they have too many ideas in the works, The NYT reported. One idea that has been jokingly suggested and discussed is sending Biden to one of Swift’s concert stops in her Eras tour, according to the outlet.

After Swift endorsed Biden in 2020, one of her Instagram posts resulted in 35,000 Americans to register as new voters. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom previously spoke in September about how important such an endorsement would be for Democrats in the 2024 election.