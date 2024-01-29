Biden Campaign Reportedly Has Taylor Swift Endorsement At The Top Of Their Wishlist

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is working to get the endorsement of Taylor Swift to help drive young voters to the polls in 2024, according to The New York Times (NYT).
While Biden’s reelection team works to focus its messaging around former President Donald Trump, who is likely to become the Republican presidential nominee, the campaign is also focused on working with social media influencers and celebrities to push Biden’s message, according to The NYT. On the list of potential endorsements is Swift, who endorsed Biden in 2020 and has about 279 million followers on Instagram, The NYT reported. (RELATED: Biden Campaign Weighs Joining TikTok Despite Admin Banning The App On Government Phones: REPORT)
The Biden campaign has asked applicants to keep their suggestions around engaging with Swift off their applications because they have too many ideas in the works, The NYT reported. One idea that has been jokingly suggested and discussed is sending Biden to one of Swift’s concert stops in her Eras tour, according to the outlet.
After Swift endorsed Biden in 2020, one of her Instagram posts resulted in 35,000 Americans to register as new voters. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom previously spoke in September about how important such an endorsement would be for Democrats in the 2024 election.
“Taylor Swift stands tall and unique,” Newsom said in a video uploaded by TMZ. “What she was able to accomplish just in getting young people activated to consider that they have a voice and that they should have a choice in the next election, I think, is profoundly powerful.”
Leading up to 2024, Biden has found himself trailing in hypothetical matchups between him and Trump. Trump is leading Biden by as large as nine points across key swing states including Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina, according to a Morning Consult/Bloomberg survey. The sitting president is also facing a low approval rating. Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 34 percent, his lowest since taking office in 2021, according to a Monmouth University poll.
Throughout his presidency, Biden and his administration have leaned heavily on social media and other influencers to reach Americans ahead of the 2024 election, according to The Washington Post. Biden’s reliance on social media has seemingly been in place of traditional press appearances.
“It’s game on, the beginning of the general election,” Democratic New Hampshire State Rep. Ann McLane Kuster told The NYT.