MSNBC Alex Wagner Host Claims GOP Wants Taylor Swift ‘Destroyed’ Due To Dem Beliefs Ruining ‘Red State America’

MSNBC host Alex Wagner claimed Tuesday that Republicans want pop icon Taylor Swift “destroyed” due to her left leaning political beliefs allegedly ruining “red state America.”

New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg appeared on Wagner’s MSNBC show to discuss viral reactions from some GOP figures regarding Swift and her influence within politics. Goldberg explained her theory to the MSNBC host claiming that Republicans see Swift as a “pied piper” to young women, highlighting that they are “engaged” because she is a symbol of “neurotic” women. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Explains Why She’s Not ‘Afraid’ Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Magical Endorsement’)

“They [Republicans] see her as – even before all this – they’ve seen her as this ‘pied piper’ to young women. Even though her songs, you know, she sings mostly about romance and kind of conventional heterosexual relationships,” Goldberg stated.

“The fact that she’s single and kind of unapologetic – or was single – the fact that she is unmarried. The fact that she is the person in this relationship with the bigger career, whatever some football fans seem to think, enrages them because she is a symbol to them of neurotic women who refuse to conform to traditional roles.”

While Wagner agreed with part of Goldberg’s claims she honed in on the alleged “representation of betrayal” that the pop icon symbolizes, emphasizing that her “red state” American lifestyle denies GOP members a “win” due to her political beliefs. (RELATED: Biden Campaign Reportedly Has Taylor Swift Endorsement At The Top Of Their Wishlist)

“I mean I agree with you that I think the economic sort of independence is one thing, but I do think that your first point about how she represents a betrayal. She’s dating the football star, she’s dating the tight end…They’re going to the super bowl. I mean this is red state America and she is denying them that win by being unabashedly progressive or democratic or whatever you want to call it and that to them must be destroyed,” Wagner stated.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs win, taking them to the Super Bowl Championship on Feb. 11, videos of Swift celebrating with her boyfriend Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went viral online. While football fans have complained about Swift’s appearance on NFL games, there are now speculations from some Republican figures circulating theories that the pop icon’s relationship might be a political tool by the Biden Administration.

Reports have circulated from the New York Times that Biden officials are seeking the endorsement from Swift due to her massive popularity among young voters. Swift previously endorsed Biden during his 2020 election, resulting in roughly 35,000 Americans to register and vote.