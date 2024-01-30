Joy Behar Suggests Trump Will ‘Annihilate The World’

“The View” co-host appeared to blame Charlie Chaplin’s satirical performance as Adolf Hitler for World War II, and alleged former President Donald Trump will “annihilate the world” over comedic jokes about him during Tuesday’s panel.

Behar compared Trump’s alleged sensitivity to comedy to silent film star Charlie Chaplin joking about Adolf Hitler in the early 1940s, which she appeared to suggest led Hitler to escalate WWII. Chaplin satirized Hitler in the 1940 film, “The Great Dictator,” a film which deeply angered the Nazis and led to its ban in Germany, according to BBC News.

“They made fun of Hitler. Charlie Chaplin made fun of Hitler in 1940. By 1945, millions and millions of people were dead!” Behar said.

Co-host Sara Haines said humor is necessary in current politics, and co-host Sunny Hostin said it is “funnier” when Trump is mocked since he is allegedly “so thin-skinned.”

“But because he’s so thin-skinned, isn’t it just funnier when he’s mocked because it makes him angry,” Hostin said.

“No, but it makes him so angry!” Behar responded. “I don’t know what he’s gonna do next. I mean, you could make a joke about him and he’ll annihilate the whole world.” (RELATED: ‘Careful What You Say!’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Get Visibly Offended As Alyssa Farah Griffin Lists Problems With Biden)

The co-hosts mentioned former President Barack Obama’s mockery of Trump at a 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner after he called for the then-president to release his birth certificate over speculation that he was not a natural-born citizen. Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie alleged Trump was “beside himself in fury” in a 2021 memoir, according to Business Insider. Trump denied getting upset that evening by saying he had a “phenomenal time,” according to The Washington Post.

The liberal media has continuously compared Trump to Hitler and other infamous dictators throughout history. Political commentator Charlie Sykes baselessly warned that Trump will build concentration camps in his potential second term, and MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill even suggested Trump is “worse than Hitler.”