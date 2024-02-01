Migrants Who Assaulted NYPD Officers May Be On The Run To California, Cops Reportedly Believe

Four migrants who assaulted two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers may be on the run to California after being released without bail, the New York Post (NYP) reported Thursday.

Police reportedly believe the migrants hopped on a bus to California Wednesday after giving false names to a church-affiliated non-profit organization that transports migrants out of the city, according to the NYP. The four migrants were released without monetary bail after they allegedly attacked two NYPD officers in Times Square Saturday night.

Surveillance footage showed a group of twelve migrants kicking and beating the two officers down to the ground. A lieutenant suffered a laceration on the face from an alleged blow to the head by the four individuals, according to CBS News.

NEW: Migrant mob beats NYPD officers near Times Square, released days later without bail according to the New York Post. It’s almost as if New York City is *encouraging* people to beat up their officers. After the beating, police chased down and found the men who were “asylum… pic.twitter.com/IqYg2KhJbs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 31, 2024

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Darwin Andres Gomez, 19-year-old Kelvin Servita Arocha, 21-year-old Wilson Juarez, 21 and 24-year-old Yorman Reveron, according to the NYP. Officials released Reveron on supervised release, making his alleged travel to California a violation of his court-ordered release. (RELATED: ‘Deported Immediately’: Ana Kasparian Fires Back At Fellow Progressives After Asylum Seekers Allegedly Attack Cops)

A fifth suspect, 22-year-old Jhoan Boada, was released without bail Wednesday, according to the NYP.

The NYPD’s union were outraged by the release of the suspects without bail, according to the NYP. Chief of Patrol John Chell said the “cowards” belong behind bars rather than back out in the streets.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that deporting the group of suspects is “worth checking into.”

“I think that’s actually something that should be looked at,” Hochul told a reporter when asked, according to the NYP. “I mean, if someone commits a crime against a police officer in the state of New York and they’re not here legally, it’s definitely worth checking into.”

The suspects were reportedly charged with second-degree assault on a police officer and obstruction of governmental administration, according to the NYP.

The NYPD is continuing to search for the seven additional suspects, according to CBS News.