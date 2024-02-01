Illegal Migrant Suspects In NYPD Attack Flip Off Cameras After Release From Custody

Two illegal immigrant suspects in the beating of two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers flipped off cameras Wednesday after they were released from custody without bail.

A group of illegal immigrants allegedly beat two NYPD officers Saturday in Times Square. Video footage appears to show the two officers speak to the group of migrants before a fight breaks out. Several illegal immigrants then allegedly begin punching and kicking the officers down to the ground.

NEW: Migrant mob beats NYPD officers near Times Square, released days later without bail according to the New York Post. It’s almost as if New York City is *encouraging* people to beat up their officers. After the beating, police chased down and found the men who were “asylum… pic.twitter.com/IqYg2KhJbs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 31, 2024

Twenty-two year-old Jhoan Boada flipped off reporters with both hands after he was released from custody. Boada and the rest of the suspects were charged with second-degree assault on a police officer and obstruction of governmental administration, according to the New York Post (NYP).

Other footage obtained by Fox News shows two other suspects leaving court, with one also flipping off reporters and another laughing.

The other perpetrators have been identified as 19-year-old Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19-year-old Kelvin Servita Arocha and 21-year-old Wilson Juarez. Three other suspects remain at large, according to The Post.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters Wednesday that deporting the violent migrants should not be off the table.

“I mean, if someone commits a crime against a police officer in the state of New York and they’re not here legally, it’s definitely worth checking into,” Hochul said, according to the NYP.

“These are law enforcement officers who should never under any circumstance be subjected to physical assault,” Hochul continued. “It’s wrong on all accounts, and I’m looking to judges and prosecutors to do the right thing.”

New York City has struggled to keep up with the influx of migrants, with Democratic Mayor Eric Adams imposing a curfew on several migrant shelters following reports of migrants panhandling city residents for food and money.