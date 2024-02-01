Long-Awaited Reunion Movie For ‘Community’ Is Scripted And Ready To Go, Donald Glover Confirms

Donald Glover confirmed Wednesday that the reunion movie for the hit television show “Community” is on the horizon.

The project was announced more than a year ago, and fans have been left in limbo, awaiting an update. Glover was interviewed on the red carpet for the New York premiere of his movie, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” on Wednesday, and excitedly shared the news with Entertainment Tonight.

“I was told that the script – literally, I was texting today – I was told that the script was done,” Glover said.

The famous actor admitted the script hadn’t been sent to him just yet, but the mere fact that it was done and ready for his review was enough to excite his fanbase.

“I haven’t read it yet,” he said to Entertainment Tonight.

His enthusiasm was enough to confirm that it wasn’t just fans that were eager to see “Community” return.

“It’s really just a schedule thing [but] I’m in,” Glover noted, making reference to his busy calendar and involvement in numerous projects.

“I’m all in,” said the actor that portrayed Troy Barnes on the show.

The movie will reunite Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong with the original creator of the series, Dan Harmon, according to Entertainment Tonight.

McHale and Andrew Guest will also executive produce the project.

Peacock is believed to be acquiring the full “Community” series library on their streaming service, according to Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: ‘You’ll See’: Jerry Seinfeld Teases Possible ‘Seinfeld’ Reunion During Stand-Up Set)

There has been no official confirmation on the start of filming, or a possible release date for the Reunion movie at this time.