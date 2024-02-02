‘The Chosen’ Drops New Trailer, And It’ll Make Your Heart Beat Out Of Your Chest

“The Chosen” dropped a new trailer for the first three episodes of season four, and it’ll make your heart beat out of your chest.

The team behind “The Chosen” wasn’t lying when they said the new season would “throw you right into the deep — and the heavy stuff immediately begins rising to the surface,” in the caption for the new trailer. Season four hurls you right into John the Baptist’s conflict with Herod Antipas.

And Jesus is on a “collision course with the authorities” so “there’s no hiding anymore.” But did we ever really want him to hide?!

All of our favorite people in the story of our salvation will return for season four, including some faces we haven’t seen for quite some time. (RELATED: One TV Show Could Finally Bring The World Together. Here’s Why)

Aside from Jesus Christ, the character I am most excited to see return in season four is Gaius (played by Kirk B.R. Woller). The incredible thing about writer-director-creator Dallas Jenkins‘ vision for this show is how deeply he allows us to connect to all characters, even those we may initially dislike or disagree with. And Gaius is the truest example of that.

Not only is Woller’s ability to say a thousand words with just one look one of the most powerful parts of this series, but his internal conflict between where he is from, and who he may actually become, is something we can all relate to (especially those of us who found our faith later in life).

The first three episodes of season four of “The Chosen” are out in theaters now and will be available via streaming services soon!